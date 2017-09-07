Parish Business Manager: Church of the Ascension is seeking a Business Manager that can serve as a team member and leader in a small-office environment. The right person for the job must be able to work with staff, leading and encouraging them toward excellence.



This person supports the Pastor in the management and stewardship of the parish's physical, financial and personnel resources. A strong commitment to service, and an ability to foster collaboration among staff and volunteers are required.



Qualifications: A four-year Business Administration or accounting degree with at least three years of management experience. Individual must be computer literate, knowledgeable in office procedures-with experience in church accounting software and communication products preferred. Individual must be organized and capable of meeting regular monthly deadlines, have the ability to organize and implement procedures as they relate to the church environment. Above average oral and writing skills are also necessary.



This person is to possess a keen appreciation of the Catholic faith and complete a background check as required by the Diocese of Bismarck.



Please submit a cover letter and resume to:



Search Committee

Church of the Ascension

1905 South Third Street

Bismarck, ND 58504

