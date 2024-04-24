Parish Business Manager position - OLOG Minot

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot, is seeking to fill the position of Parish Business Manager. The Parish Business Manager has primary responsibility for the supervision and management of all administrative functions of the parish including, but not limited to, financial activities, human resources, parish facility maintenance and use, and all related processes and systems for the parish. The role is intended as support to the work of the Pastor, staff, and parishioners. The Parish Business Manager plays an essential role in the mission and ministry of the church by ensuring that the practical matters of parish ministry are well-managed. The Parish Business Manager directs these efforts within a framework of shared ministry and purpose consistent with the mission of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and the Bismarck Diocese. To request a job description and application information, please contact the parish office at 701-852-3002 or email admin@olgminot.org.