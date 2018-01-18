Parish Director of Discipleship & Evangelization - Aberdeen, S.D.

Sacred Heart Parish of Aberdeen, S.D. is currently accepting applications for a Parish Director of Discipleship & Evangelization. The incumbent will assist the Pastor with the formation needs of Sacred Heart parishioners. Responsibilities include planning, organizing and sometimes leading parish events, training and programs as well as recruiting, equipping and forming discipleship leaders to further the mission of discipleship and evangelization within the parish and community. A detailed Job Description can be found at www.sacredheartaberdeen.net, or at the Parish Office. Please send inquiries and resumes to Father Mark Lichter, 502 2nd Ave SE, Aberdeen SD 57401.