Parish mission at Ascension March 24

Church of the Ascension in Bismarck is holding their Lenten parish mission on Sunday, March 24 from 3-4:30 p.m. followed by a meatball dinner. This year’s mission is titled, “Illuminating Christ’s Light through the Saints: A spiritual and musical reflection on the stained-glass windows of Ascension Church.” Musicians of the parish will be offering musical selections pertaining to each window, along with a brief history of the window and scriptural reflection. The parish Ladies of Ascension is then providing a delicious meal of meatballs, hash browns, salads and dessert following the program. This event will be a delight for the ears, eyes and taste buds!