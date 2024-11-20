Parish Mission at St. Joseph in Mandan Dec. 15-17

All are invited to Church of St. Joseph in Mandan for their three-day Advent Mission on Dec. 15-17 with guest speaker Patty Schneier. Patty is a national Catholic speaker who has been giving presentations in parishes and at Catholic conferences for over 20 years. Patty also hosts a weekly radio show on Covenant Network called “Pearl of Great Price” and a podcast called “The Daily Dose of Encouragement.” Each evening at 7 p.m., Patty will be giving a presentation in the church. The presentation on Sunday is titled “The Eucharist: The Source and Summit of Everything,” Monday is “God, I Really Don’t Have Time for This” and Tuesday will be “Lord, I Sure Could Use a Little Peace!” All are welcome to attend.