Parish Mission in Beach Oct. 8-12

The tri-parish communities of St. John the Baptist (Beach), St. Mary's (Medora), and St. Mary's (Golva) will host a parish mission with Fr. Ken Geraci on October 8-12 in Beach each evening from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The mission theme is "Why Be Catholic?" The titles of his talks are: Sunday - "What Did Jesus Do-Church or Spirituality?;" Monday - "Why Do We Do That As Catholics?;" Tuesday - "Jesus the Divine Mercy;" Wednesday - "Two Obstacles to Healing;” and Thursday - "How to Pray the Mass." A healing service will be held Wednesday evening and Mass on Thursday evening. There will also be opportunities for reconciliation each evening. Everyone is invited. Call Wendy or Bobbie at 872-4153 or email at stjohn@midstate.net with questions.