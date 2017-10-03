Parish Mission in Hebron Nov. 5-9

St. Ann’s in Hebron is hosting a five-day parish mission Sunday, Nov. 5 though Thursday, Nov. 9. Each night, the sacrament of confession will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m. The presentation by Fr. Ricardo Pineda, CPM will take place at 7 p.m. each evening. His topics include: “Power to Become Children of God;” “The Church: That They May Be One;” “Confession: Unconditional Love and Healing;” “The Eucharist: Heaven on Earth;” and “Mary, Mother of God and Our Mother.” For more information, call the parish office at 701-878-4658. All times are central time.