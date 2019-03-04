Parish mission in New Town April 7-9

The Church of St. Anthony in New Town is hosting a parish mission titled “Return to Joy” on April 7-9 from 6:30-8 p.m. each evening. The mission will feature inspiring stories of our Lord and Savior and messages of mercy, love and forgiveness from guest speaker Shelly Preszler. The theme of Sunday, April 7 is “Return to Joy” and will address how feelings of hopelessness and despair are not from Christ and claiming your identity as a son or daughter of God. Night two, Monday, April 8, will focus on “Divine Mercy” with a message of how it is the fastest growing grassroots movement in the church today. The theme of the third and final evening, Tuesday, April 9, is “O’ Lord I am Not Worthy” offering insight into how none of us are worthy to serve Christ, but each of us is called to do so. For more information, call 701-627-4423 or Bobbi at 701-720-3998.