Parish mission with Patty Schneier is Feb. 26-28

Patty Schneier, who has served as a speaker at parishes and Catholic conferences across the United States for the past 20 years, will be the presenter for the upcoming Lenten parish mssion at Our Lady of Grace in Minot. With a theme of "See the Beauty, Discover the Joy of Repenting and Believing in the Gospel," the three-day mission will take place in four sessions, with a Tuesday morning session designed especially for those who are unable to attend in the evening. Fellowship will follow each session. Childcare will be provided at the evening sessions. A free will offering will be taken at each event. People from throughout the region to attend. Parish mission schedule is: Sun., Feb. 26, 6:30-8 p.m. (childcare provided); Mon., Feb. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (childcare provided); Tue., Feb. 28, 9 a.m. Mass, followed by condensed mission message (approx. 9:45-10:45 a.m., no childcare at this session); and Tue., Feb. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (childcare provided).