Parish Office Administrator, Valley City

St. Catherine’s Parish in Valley City ND, is currently accepting applications for a Parish Office Administrator, working 32 hours per week with benefits. This position will be responsible for managing day-to-day business operations of the parish. Job duties will include maintaining all financial records and accounts, payroll, and budget for the Parish, St. Catherine School and Nearly Nu Store. Office administration duties will include but are not limited to completing tax forms; responding to people’s calls and visitors to the Parish Office; managing sacramental and parish records; publishing bulletins; handling mailings to parishioners and other duties assigned by the pastor. The successful candidate will have an accounting background with previous work experience, strong communication and organizational skills with attention to detail, computer skills, and be welcoming and hospitable. Ability to maintain confidentiality and an understanding of the Catholic Faith are essential. Submit cover letter, resume and three references to Monsignor Skonseng at dennis.skonseng@fargodiocese.org. Position open until filled.