Attention Parishes - ParishSOFT Roadshow

Event Name: ParishSOFT Roadshow Date: Wednesday, October 13 - 9am to 3pm Location: Bismarck State Capitol Heritage Center Requested Attendees: Parish pastors and office personnel
ParishSOFT, the company who provides accounting and payroll software for all of our parishes and census, offering and online giving software for most of our parishes will be in Bismarck for one day to provide breakout sessions on multiple topics. Any and all parish pastors and office personnel are invited for a day of learning and information exchange. To register and view and select breakout sessions click on the following link Event Site and Registration (bismarckroadshow.us2.pathable.com/?openNativeApp=true) or contact Tony Chap in the Diocesan Office 204-7195 or tchap@bismarckdioceese.com