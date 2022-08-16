Part-time Administrative Assistant, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a part-time (approx. 30 hours/wk) Administrative Assistant. Responsibilities of the position include coordination of office support for the business functions of the Office of Finance and Parish Services. This position requires a minimum of a two-to-four year college degree or equivalent experience in administrative areas. The Diocese offers a competitive salary and benefits package. Salary will be commensurate with experience of the successful candidate. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference checks. Please submit an application, a cover letter, resume and three references to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502 or djordan@bismarckdiocese.com.