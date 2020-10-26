Part-time Cook at Emmaus Place, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a part-time cook for weekdays with approximately 10-20 hours per week at the Emmaus Place, a priest retirement facility in Bismarck. Major job duties include preparing, serving of meals for the residents and clean-up. Must possess a valid driver’s license and have the ability to lift and carry 20 pounds. Prior cooking knowledge and experience is desirable. Please submit a cover letter, resume, three references and an application for employment (found at www.bismarckdiocese.com), to Denise Jordan at djordan@bismarckdiocese.com or PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502.