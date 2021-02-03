Part-time Cook Opening at Emmaus Place

The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a part-time cook (18 hours) to work two weekdays per week at the Emmaus Place, a priest retirement facility in Bismarck. Job duties include grocery shopping, preparing and serving meals for the residents and clean-up. Must possess a valid driver’s license. Prior cooking knowledge and experience is desirable. Please submit a cover letter, resume, three references and an application for employment, to Denise Jordan at djordan@bismarckdiocese.com or PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502.