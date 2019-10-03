Home
Part-time Musician, Spirit of Life, Mandan
Job Openings
Bulletin Announcements
October
3
,
2019
Spirit of Life Catholic Church
Cheryl Hansen 701-415-0404
cheryl@myspiritoflife.com
Schedule:
Saturday/Sunday Catholic Masses
Saturday Mass at 5:00PM
Sunday Catholic Mass at 9:00 AM and 11:00 and 6:00PM
Requirements:
Ability to play the piano and organ; Possess the ability to lead an assembly in song, and to read music.
Possess an education level to include, at a minimum, a high school diploma. Higher degree preferred including music degree, music studies, and/or liturgical studies.
Possess at least two (2) years’ experience as a church accompanist/choir/director/cantor/song leader/musician for Catholic liturgical services.
Ability to lead a choir during Catholic Masses, with skills in recruiting volunteers.
Must provide musical support and accompaniment which invites strong assembly participation in the liturgy in conjunction with formation and leadership of a volunteer choir and musicians;
Possess a working knowledge of current Catholic liturgy and guidelines (i.e. Catholic Hymnody and psalmody).
Please attach a resume highlighting the above requirements when submitting an application.
Job Type: Part-time
Experience:
sight-reading music: 1 year (Preferred)
playing the piano/organ in catholic church setting: 1 year (Preferred)
play the selected music for the designated worship services; 1 year (Preferred)
familiarity w/ Catholic liturgies: 1 year (Preferred)