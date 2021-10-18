Passion Play pilgrimage 2022

A pilgrimage to eastern Europe featuring the Passion Play of Oberammergau will take place July 2-12, 2022, touring Prague, Budapest, Vienna and Munich. The 11-day tour is hosted with Fr. Fred Harvey former pastor of St. Therese, Church of the Little Flower in Minot, and current pastor of Christ the King in Mandan. The cost is $5,132 from Bismarck which includes land/airfare as well as taxes and airline surcharges. For more information, contact Linda Aleshire at 701-721-3723 or lindamaleshire@gmail.com.