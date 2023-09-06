Pastoral Assistant for Home On The Range

Home On The Range is a Qualified Residential Treatment Program for youth ages 12 to 19. We are under the auspices of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bismarck. We are looking for a Pastoral Assistant who likes to work with teens. HOTR accepts children of all religious backgrounds. Most of the children have had no exposure to God and His great love for us. This is a very rewarding and challenging ministry. The Pastoral Assistant would work with our Chaplain, Father Nick Vetter. Please visit our website: www.hotrnd.com, we are an Equal Opportunity Employer. For a job description or more information call (701) 872-3745, ext. 7102. Resumes can be sent to dianes@hotrnd.com.