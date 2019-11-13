Pastoral Associate - Corpus Christi in Bismarck

The Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck is seeking a full-time parish Pastoral Associate. Responsibilities for this position include coordinating the parish wedding ministry and baptism preparation programs. This position will also work closely with our pastoral ministry team to visit hospitalized parishioners, assist with outreach ministry, plan for liturgical seasons and celebrations including church decorating and assist with communal penance service coordination. The ideal candidate should be knowledgeable in Catholic doctrine and beliefs. They must have excellent leadership, communication and organizational skills. They must have a demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office and Parish Soft (or comparable administrative system software). This is a non-exempt position that reports to the parish manager. The selected applicant must successfully pass a criminal background check. Please mail or email your resume and three professional references to: Tracy Kraft, Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. 2nd St, Bismarck, ND 58501 or tracy.kraft@corpuschristibismarck.com.