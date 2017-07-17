Pastoral Care Position

St. Vincent’s a Prospera Community is seeking a Full-Time Pastoral Care Staff. Must work closely with Sponsoring Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery, Priests from Emmaus Place, the Diocese of Bismarck, and community Ministers. Position will provide Pastoral Care services to residents, tenants, and families of St. Vincent’s and Marillac Manor. Preference will be given to candidates who have obtained the designation of a Certified Chaplain or person’s with the willingness and ability to obtain such a designation. Applications can be made directly to: https://www.good-sam.com/careers/ For more information on the position, contact Lynn, HR, at (701)-323-1995 or stop by St. Vincent’s at 1021 N. 26th St., Bismarck, ND 58501. St. Vincent’s is now a Prospera Community, a joint venture between Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society.