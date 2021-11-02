Pastoral Letter Part III: Live a Life Worthy of the Calling You Have Received

Editor’s note: This article is a continuation of Bishop Kagan’s commentary (which began in the Aug. 2021 issue) on his recent pastoral letter regarding knowledge of the Catholic faith.
In this brief commentary on this section of my pastoral letter, I address all of you, our lay brothers and sisters, regarding your essential place in the life of the Church and your specific vocation as lay members of the Church. If you have read or are now reading the pastoral letter, you will notice that part three stresses for you, the lay faithful, the importance and essential connection between your baptismal vocation to holiness and the mission each of you received when you received the sacrament of confirmation.
I approach this necessary element of your Catholic life by placing it in the context of your participation in the three-fold office of teaching, sanctifying and governing within the Church as a compliment to what bishops, priests and deacons do by reason of their reception of the sacrament of holy orders. I say: “The laity’s participation is different from that of the clergy and consecrated religious, but it is no less a real participation to which they have a right and a duty to accept and fulfill for the Church and for the world.” (PL, p. 19)
This necessary participation as I note can take any number of forms and while you cannot do all of it all the time, all lay men and women can do some of these things and do them well. This benefits you spiritually and the good example given by you has immeasurable value for others.
Your first vocation received in baptism is holiness of life; your specific vocation as a spouse, parent or chaste single person is your God-given state in life in which you can and must be holy. When you are faithful to both of your vocations whether you are at home, at work or on vacation, whether you are with others or are alone, it is your right and duty to make yourself and others better by living a life which is an imitation of Jesus. Not to be afraid to actually be a faithful Catholic in public or in private is your special dignity within the community of the Church and in the wider community.
I urge you to read the summary of this part three of the pastoral letter but also to read the section of the Catechism which is noted in this part.
Question: Name the two general categories of saints.
