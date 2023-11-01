Paying tribute to the Blessed Mother

“Love our Lady and make her loved... Love the Madonna and pray the rosary, for her rosary is the weapon against the evils of the world today. All graces given by God pass through the Blessed Mother.” – St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina
After Don Kraemer went on pilgrimages to Fatima, Lourdes and Medjugorje, he brought something especially precious back with him. It wasn't a souvenir or a photo album—it was a profound desire in his heart to honor Our Lady by building something truly beautiful for her.
“I some of the great architecture over there, and it inspired me to see if I could make something special with stone,” he shared. “So, about 22 years ago, I started building the grotto. Arnie Jurges helped me for a little bit to get the frame up, and then I worked on it alone in my free time over the next seven years.”
The lovely work of Catholic architecture, often referred to as “Our Lady of the Prairies Grotto,” is located on Don's farm south of Dickinson, and features a stunning statue of the Blessed Mother holding Jesus.
“I wanted to do something unique, and I had never seen a stained-glass rosary built into a grotto, so I decided to build one into the ceiling, with beads that are about two-and-a-half inches in diameter,” he explained. “The inspiration to include the Star of David into it then followed that idea, since Jesus was born of Jewish ancestry. I built the star into the floor beneath the pedestal on which the statue stands, and curving around it I inscribed the scriptural words, 'Come away and rest awhile.'”
The grotto is cut in a diamond shape like a ballpark and made of a metal frame.
“I am a sheet metal person, so I used copper and welded it all together,” Don explained. “Sadly, my dad passed away before I got to finish it. When it was finally done, I told myself, 'I didn't build this thing, the Holy Spirit did!' Building it was my way of showing respect to God and providing a place for people to pray.”
One prayerful addition led to another, and gradually the grotto was completed. Ultimately, it was a gift which was born out of the humble heart of one of God's servants, created all for His glory and the honor of His Mother.
“When people take the time to personally build a grotto themselves, it is such a great sign of their faith,” said Fr. Keith Streifel, who serves as pastor of Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan. “I know that it was a testimony of Don's faith, as well as that of those who have come to visit his grotto. They had an experience of Marian devotion there which brought them to a deeper understanding of Jesus Christ and Our Lady's intercession in their everyday lives. Many incredible shrines and grottoes have come out of this kind of love and faith.”
Since its founding, various priests have visited the grotto, bringing Our Lord's presence there in a meaningful way. Years ago, the grotto was blessed by Fr. Kenneth Phillips when he served as pastor of St. Joseph's Parish in Dickinson. Furthermore, Fr. Keith Streifel used to offer Holy Mass at the grotto each summer (weather permitting) when the Knights of Columbus would sponsor a picnic and Mass event there.
“It is located in a very quiet, peaceful outdoor setting; and it is a wonderful place for people to come and spend time in nature,” Fr. Streifel said. “Visiting the grotto gives people the opportunity to step out of their regular routine and allow their eyes and ears to be more attentive to what God is doing in their lives.”
The grotto is accompanied by a cross planted on top of a nearby hill, along with a path leading up to it. Overall, Our Lady of the Prairie Grotto bears witness to the genuine, fervent faith running through the hearts and souls of the good people of North Dakota.
“When people come to a beautiful grotto like this, they can't help but wonder what is going on here—where did it come from and why was it built?” Fr. Streifel noted. “It gives them an opportunity to see how another person has put their faith into practice. It is a drive for them to get out there, but this gives them a great way to make a pilgrimage to the Blessed Mother, and give honor to Our Lady and beg for her intercession.”
Unfortunately, about three years ago, a round of severe storms severely damaged Our Lady of the Prairies grotto, and its survival was uncertain.
“I didn't know if I was going to be able to rebuild it, but I decided to take the project on about three years ago, and I finished it last fall,” Don said.
Over the years, many have enjoyed visiting the grotto. In fact, it was even featured in one of Cliff Naylor's books, Dakota Day Trips: The Road to Rural Wonders. Cliff Naylor is known for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR-TV.
“A few tour buses have made their way out here, and some of the teachers from town have taken their students out here to see it,” Don said. “It is a really nice, private place to visit. You can't see it from the road because it is hidden behind trees. People can come visit freely as long as they are respectful and don't drive on the lawn or grass around it.”
If you would like to visit the Our Lady of the Prairies grotto, please call Don Kraemer at 701-690-0633.