Pilgrimage to Eastern Europe June of 2020

The Church of St. Therese, the Little Flower, in Minot is hosting a pilgrimage to Eastern Europe including attendance at the Passion Play. A limited number of spots are available for this 11 day trip visiting the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria and Germany including the cities of Prague, Budapest, Vienna, Munich and Oberrammergau, the site of the Passion Play. Dates for the trip are June 17 - 27, 2020 with departures from both Minot and Bismarck (min. 14 people needed for each gateway). Due to limited availability of the tickets to the Passion Play, which is held only every 10 years, spots on the trip are first come, first served and require receipt of registration and down payment of $800 per person. The total cost of the trip including airfare, accommodations, first class tickets to the Passion Play, most meals, taxes and surcharges is $4,899. Fr. Fred Harvey will serve as our spiritual director for the pilgrimage. Contact Linda at the Little Flower Parish office at 838-1520 or by email LittleFlowerFinance@srt.com as soon as possible for more information or to register.