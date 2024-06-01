Planning ahead

Writing a will may or may not be on your “to do” list, but unfortunately, people often don’t get around to doing it. Recent studies show that 75% of Americans have not yet prepared a will.
The first step in writing your will is always the most difficult: starting. Now, the process is easier than you think and is available to you for free.
The Bismarck Diocese is excited to announce a new partnership with a company called FreeWill, an online service that makes it simple and free to write your own will. All you have to do is click on the Bismarck Diocese’s website and this link: FreeWill.com/bismarckdiocese.
Five-step process
The creation of a will through this process can be done in five easy steps. First, log in to FreeWill.com/bismarckdiocese, then select a username and password. After you have this set up, you can begin filling in your information on the guided process. Once completed, your free will is ready to be printed. Once you sign and notarize your will at a local notary public, you’re done. Plus, if your circumstances should ever change, it’s easy and free to log back into FreeWill and change your will, then print the updated copy and have it notarized again.
Note that in the state of North Dakota, for a will to be legal, you must sign your will in front of a notary public. Most banks, insurance offices, investment offices and public libraries have notary publics who can witness your signature.
Protecting your future
Many people believe creating their will is an expensive, long process, but often this assumption is inaccurate. Preparing your will through FreeWill should only take about 20 minutes and you can start and stop as many times during the process as you would like. Writing your will is less about form and procedure and more about considering all the people and causes that are important to you.
If you do not have a will, the state of North Dakota will determine how your estate will be distributed for you, and that often does not match your goals or take care of the people who are important to you. A will gives you the ability to direct how you want your assets, regardless of how much or how little you have, distributed and to whom.
The major benefit of creating your will now is that it will provide you with unparalleled peace of mind. Writing your will provides you with advantages that begin now and continue forever. You can avoid or limit taxes for your heirs. You can include healthcare and end-of-life instructions so even if you cannot speak for yourself, others will clearly know your wishes. You can appoint a guardian to care for your minor children. You can live every day knowing you have not left your life’s work to chance. You will be assured that your values and a lifetime of your work creates a legacy that lasts for generations.
Call or email us with any questions you might have. Contact Ron Schatz at 701-204-7202 or e-mail [email protected] or Bryan Winterberg at 701-415-0399.