If you or someone you know has experienced an abortion either recently or in the past and are dealing with the aftereffects contact the staff at Dakota Hope Clinic. This life-affirming clinic based in Minot offers a post-abortion support program called “Discover Peace.” This support program is offered in a small group setting, giving individuals the chance to share and heal, surrounded by those who have been in similar situations. A new Discover Peace support group is being offered soon. The course will run Monday nights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, including location, go to dakotahope.org and click the post-abortion support tab under the free services tab to fill out a confidential form and the program facilitator will contact you.