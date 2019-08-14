Post-abortive support

Dakota Hope Clinic of Minot offers individual and group sessions for women who seek peace and healing after a past abortion experience. The eight-week group session will begin Monday, Sept. 23 from 6-8 p.m. For more information or to register, call Dakota Hope at 701-852-4675, click on the Partner With Us tab at www.dakotahope.org, or send a confidential text to 978-705-3421. Pre-registration is required and the location will be disclosed only to those who register for the group session. All services at Dakota Hope Clinic are 100% free and confidential.