Praise & Worship Nights at Annunciation Monastery

High school and college-aged students are invited to attend praise and worship nights in the chapel of Annunciation Monastery on Fridays, Feb. 16, March 15, and April 19, from 7:30-9 p.m. These praise and worship nights are coordinated by the Crossroads Ministry Team and hosted by the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery (address: 7520 University Dr., Bismarck, 58504). These evenings will include Eucharistic adoration, prayer and silence, songs of praise, testimonies and sharing, and refreshments. No charge to attend. For more info: Sister Idelle Badt, 701-255-1520