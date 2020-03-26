Pray with the Holy Father on March 27

You are invited to participate in the special prayer of the Holy Father taking place in Saint Peter’s Square this FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2020.
During this Statio orbis, which will be broadcast by Mondovision and streamed on the website of Vatican News (
WWW.VATICANNEWS.VA) at 6 p.m. in Rome/12 NOON (CDT), the Holy Father will grant to all participants the Plenary Indulgence before imparting the Urbi et Orbi blessing.
This special Urbi et Orbi blessing will be tape-delay broadcast on EWTN. Check your local listings for times.
READ more about plenary idulgences in this
story from Catholic News Service.