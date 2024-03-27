Prayer and spiritual direction program at UMary

The University of Mary’s graduate certificate program in prayer and spiritual direction, consisting of three courses you can take over one to three summers, will equip you to lead yourself and guide others deeper into relationship with the Triune God. Under the mentorship of Monsignor James Shea, Monsignor Thomas J. Richter, and Father Wayne Sattler, you’ll explore the Catholic spiritual and mystical tradition, attune your mind and heart to the Spirit’s voice, and prepare to meet the Church’s — and the world’s — need for faithful, joyful witnesses to Christ’s redeeming love. Classes meet Tuesday and Thursday evenings, starting May 7. Certificate recipients can easily stack their earned credits into a master's degree plan. Reserve your place or learn more at umary.edu/Prayer.