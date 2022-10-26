Prayer Day at UMary is Nov. 16

The University of Mary and its Saint John Paul II Center for University Ministry is honored to welcome Fr. Nathan Cromly and the public to the 45th annual Prayer Day event Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., in Founders Hall of the Lumen Vitae University Center. He’s served as a priest of the Brothers of Saint John since 2007. In 2003, Cromly founded three integrated ministries: the Saint John Leadership Institute, the Saint John Leadership Network and the Eagle Eye Ministries. Cromly’s keynote, “The Need for Everyday Saints,” which is free and open to the public, will follow Mass at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel. A panel discussion commences at 11 a.m. followed by lunch and fellowship at noon in The Crow’s Nest Campus Restaurant. Five-dollar lunch tickets are available for purchase. Breakout sessions begin at 1 p.m. led by featured theology faculty of the University of Mary Dr. Michael Morris (“Prayer in the Old Testament”), Dr. Michon Matthiesen (“Prayer in the Liturgy”), and Dr. John Kincaid (“Prayer in the New Testament”). Online (RSVP) registration is strongly recommended at www.umary.edu/prayerday. To learn more, contact Marianne Hofer at umin@umary.edu or 701-355-3704.