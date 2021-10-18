Prayer Day at UMary Nov. 17

The University of Mary and its Saint John Paul II Center for University Ministry is honored to welcome Kathryn Jean Lopez to Bismarck and Mandan for the 44th annual Prayer Day event Wednesday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m., in Founders Hall of the Lumen Vitae University Center (LVUC). Her keynote, which is free and open to the public, will be followed by a Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel. The day concludes at 12:30 p.m., when attendees can enjoy lunch and fellowship for $5 in the newly expanded Crow’s Nest restaurant of the LVUC. Online (RSVP) registration is strongly recommended at www.umary.edu/prayerday, but lunch tickets will also be available for purchase at the event with registration opening at 9:30 a.m. To learn more, contact Marianne Hofer at umin@umary.edu or (701) 355-3704.