Prayer Day at UMary Nov. 20

The University of Mary and its Saint John Paul II Center for University Ministry will welcome Father Mike Schmitz for the 42nd annual Prayer Day event Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m., in the McDowell Activity Center (MAC). The public is invited to attend Fr. Schmitz’s keynote entitled “Christian Adulting: The Signs of Spiritual Maturity.” The schedule includes 9:15 a.m. registration in the Lumen Vitae University Center Atrium, Ablaze Worship Band at 9:30 a.m. in the MAC, Mass immediately following the 10 a.m. keynote address in the MAC, and the day concludes at 12:30 p.m., when attendees can enjoy lunch and fellowship for $5 in the Crow’s Nest restaurant. Advanced online registration is strongly recommended at www.umary.edu/prayerday. To learn more, contact Marianne Hofer at umin@umary.edu or 701-355-3704.