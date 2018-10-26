Prayer Day Nov. 14

The University of Mary is hosting Prayer Day on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The keynote speaker is John O’Leary who, despite being burned on 100 percent of his body and given less than one percent chance to survive, has beaten those odds through attitude, heart, spirit and faith in God. The day includes a continental breakfast (8:30 a.m.), morning prayer (9:15 a.m.), keynote by John O’Leary (10 a.m.), and Mass (11:30 a.m.). The fee for the entire day (including lunch at the Crow’s Nest restaurant after Mass) is $5. Students, faculty and staff are admitted free. Advanced online registration is strongly recommended at www.umary.edu/prayerday. To learn more, contact Marianne Hofer at umin@umary.edu or 701-355-3704.