Prayer Day Nov. 15 at UMary

Prayer Day Nov. 15 Pro-life advocate Jeanne Mancini brings her message of “Pray and Work: Building a Culture of Life” to the free and popular annual Prayer Day celebration, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the University of Mary. The event begins with a prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in Chick’s Place, followed by Mancini’s keynote address in the adjacent and new Lumen Vitae University Center’s Founders Hall. The festivities conclude after the 11:30 a.m. Mass held in the Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel. Those attending are strongly urged to register online by visiting www.umary.edu/prayerday, calling Ed Konieczka at (701) 355-8102, or emailing at umin@umary.edu.