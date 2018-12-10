Praying for our students

by Patti Armstrong, DCA Writer

Protection, strength, comfort, peace and direction—those are some of the reasons that parents in the Bismarck Diocese gather with one another each week to pray for their students.



Three moms who began coming together when their children were in grade school, continue even now that they are grandmothers, because they say, “We never run out of prayer intentions.”



Nancy Obritsch began with just one friend in 1993 at St. Anne’s grade school and three years later brought the prayer group formally into the school. Bismarck moms, Diane Roller and Ruth Malaktaris, started at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in 2004. All three had been inspired by learning about the Protestant Moms in Prayer International groups through listening to a Christian radio program.



The three Bismarck women even attended national conferences together. By the time their children were in St. Mary’s Central High School, they joined forces while groups were still maintained at the grade schools. The format followed the “Moms in Prayer International” group’s structure with time for praise using Scripture verses, silent confession, thanksgiving and intentions.



In time, the Bismarck trio noted an anti-Catholic prejudice at conferences such as organizers not considering Catholics to be Christian. That convinced them to break ties. They continued following the format, but replaced the mandatory intentions from “Moms in Prayer” with personal intentions and ones for our own diocese.



When Nancy, Diane, and Ruth’s children graduated from high school, they did not want to stop praying so they have continued. The group is open to all moms and meets every Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. in a room in the Cathedral church basement, still praying for their children and now also for their children’s own families.



The prayer groups continue in the Bismarck Catholic schools, taken over by other moms. Throughout the year, every student and staff members are prayed for by name and given a card to let them know the day they were prayed for.



Surrendering to God



Being part of a prayer group, according to Ruth, relieves anxiety and the feeling of powerlessness as we surrender everything to God and hear others also pray for our children by name. One of Ruth’s children, Caroline, now married with children of her own, has started a moms’ prayer group at Bismarck St. Mary’s grade school. “It brought tears to my eyes,” Ruth said about recently joining in with them. “For years, I prayed for her and now she is praying for her children.”



“We’ve seen some incredible answers to prayer over the years, in ways we could not have imagined,” Nancy said. “As we experienced those answers as a group, we’ve prayed in thanksgiving together. It helps us see how God is involved in our daily lives and He desires to be called on to answer those prayers.”



Mothers have a unique way of understanding each other, according to her. “When we share our burdens, they become lighter knowing that other mothers are praying for our children, too,” she said. “I feel that the prayers of others increase my prayer. The Holy Spirit is there in a powerful way.”



“I can’t imagine raising my kids without coming together with others to pray,” Diane said. “It didn’t mean difficult things didn’t happen, but I always felt that if I prayed for my children once a week with others, everything else fell into place.”



Dickinson moms



Kelli Schneider had participated in the moms’ prayer group at Cathedral and started one at Trinity Catholic School in Dickinson when she moved there a few years ago. She followed the same format as the Bismarck group. Only one other mom participated, but Diane and Nancy stayed in touch and offered encouragement. They would remind Kelli that Jesus was part of the group, too, as He assured us in Matthew 18:20: “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in their midst.”



“My children were excited when they received a prayer card that they had been prayed for that day,” Kelli said. “Other moms told me that it meant a lot to their kids too.” She ended the prayer group when she returned to work full time but would like to start up again. Interested mothers can call her at 701-483-3872.



Fathers, too



Inspired by the moms’ prayer groups, last year, Bismarck resident, John Berger, began a prayer group for fathers and grandfathers regardless of what school their students attend. They meet in the St. Mary’s Central High School chapel at 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday for 30 minutes. The format includes the rosary with meditations focused on fatherhood, praying the Litany of St. Joseph, a short period of silent prayer and personal prayer intentions.



Berger said he was inspired to start the group after reading the books “Show Us the Father” by Devin Schadt and “Into the Breach: An Apostolic Exhortation” by Archbishop Thomas Olmstead. “I give copies of those to all who attend.”



He explained that Schadt, says that dads are called to be “the voice of God the Father our children cannot hear, the face of God the Father our children cannot see, and the touch of God the Father that our children cannot feel.”



Berger added, “That is a lot to live up to. But, as men and fathers, we need to rise up to the challenge. I felt called to do this. Our children are counting on us, and we can find tremendous strength and encouragement by praying together as men.”





Adoration in Minot



Father Jadyn Nelson, president of Bishop Ryan School in Minot, began designating an hour of Eucharistic adoration in the school chapel on Wednesdays from 8 to 9:00 p.m. for parents. (Check school calendar in case of cancellations.) He planned it for a time when families are winding down, so spouses can take turns to be alone with God.



“We live in such a phrenetic world bombarded by noise and distractions,” he said. “Adoration is contemplative; being in the presence of the Lord.” There is no program, just a time of peace and silence before the Lord in the Eucharist. People can stay as little or as long as they like.



“I’m convinced that the school exists because of Jesus and for Jesus,” Father Nelson said. “Every parent who sends their kids to school here is looking for a partner to help build a culture where the Lord is at the center. One of the greatest things I can do as the president of the school is to pray for them and offer Mass for them.”



Spending time in adoration can bring peace and lift anxieties, according to Father Nelson. “I can’t explain it to people who have not practiced it,” he said, “but the peace you feel spending time with the Lord is a great gift.”



For help starting a prayer group contact: Diane Roller 701-258-9733; Nancy Obritsch 701-223-5346; Ruth Malaktaris 701-222-0052 or John Berger 701-319-8602.