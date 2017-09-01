Pregnancy help centers to hold fundraising banquets

Two pregnancy help centers operating in our diocese—Dakota Hope Clinic in Minot and FirstChoice Clinic in Bismarck—are holding fundraising banquets. Although the two aren’t directly linked, they both provide critical life-affirming services for women in need.
Dakota Hope banquet Sept. 18
Dakota Hope Clinic in Minot will hold their banquet on Sept. 18. Clinic Director Nadia Smetana says the banquet is the clinic's largest fundraising activity.
Twin brothers who became the center of a national media firestorm when they refused to compromise their Christian principles are the featured speakers at this year's sixth annual Dakota Hope Clinic fundraising banquet Sept.18 at the Holiday Inn Riverside in Minot.
In 2014, David and Jason Benham drew the attention of national media due to their business success. HGTV offered them a reality show that was set to air that fall. But the show was abruptly cancelled because of their commitment to Biblical values. The brothers immediately found themselves amid a media firestorm because they refused to back down under the pressure. CNN, Fox News, ESPN, ABC's Nightline and Good Morning America all covered the controversy. The Benhams tell their story in the book they wrote,
Whatever The Cost.
They are also the authors of
Living Among Lions
. These identical twins feel blessed to have done everything together from both playing professional baseball to building a business empire and even living on the same street in North Carolina with their wives and nine combined children. Watch their inspirational videos and learn more about their ministry at www.benhambrothers.com.
“They are spiritually challenging, inspiring and really funny all at the same time,” says Dakota Hope Clinic Board Member Marsha Rogne, who met and heard the brothers speak at a conference. "We feel fortunate to have them as our keynote speakers this year."
Limited to adults only, the evening includes a complimentary dinner funded by sponsors. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30. There is no charge, but those who attend will be offered the opportunity to make a financial gift. To plan accordingly, reservations are required. Please RSVP by Sept. 4 to dakotahope@minot.com or call 701-852-4675.
FirstChoice Clinic event Nov. 7
Abortion survivor Gianna Jessen will speak in Bismarck Nov. 7 to share her powerful story at FirstChoice Clinic’s new fall social event, “Friends Night Out.”
Jessen’s appearance is part of the new offering by FirstChoice Clinic to provide an opportunity for supporters of the mission to get together, visit, meet the staff, hear a great speaker, and enjoy delicious appetizers.
The annual spring fundraising banquets for Bismarck and Fargo are moving to the fall, starting in 2018. Rather than waiting 18 months between events to connect with the Friends of FirstChoice Clinic, the fall event was added.
The Bismarck gathering will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel. Gianna will also be speaking at FirstChoice Clinic events in Fargo on Nov. 6 and in Devils Lake Nov. 9.
Keynoting these events, Gianna Jessen powerfully represents the face of the abortion culture. In speaking about her survival of a saline abortion that her mother sought, she exemplifies what is possible when life overcomes obstacles.
Two months premature and weighing just two and a half pounds, Jessen spent her first months of life in a hospital, eventually entering the foster care system. Calling herself "God's girl" she notes the failed abortion provided her the “gift” of cerebral palsy, "It allows me to really depend on Jesus for everything.”
It also labeled her a hopeless case, an infant who was a ward of the state and for whom the expectations of achievement were extremely low. Doctors predicted Jessen would never even lift her head. But, by age three, she began walking and now has grown into a woman who has run marathons.
Since 2012, she has spoken to millions. In September 2015, Jessen testified at a U.S. Congressional hearing investigating Planned Parenthood's practices regarding fetal tissue donation, following the undercover videos controversy.
While the obstacles she’s overcome have provided information to many, Jessen also has become a living, breathing face to the horrors of abortion. She’s one of the rare survivors who speaks for those who can’t speak for themselves.
FirstChoice Clinic is a nonprofit, faith-based clinic that provides education and health services to empower individuals to make healthy, life-affirming choices at its main clinic in Fargo, as well as satellite locations in Bismarck and Devils Lake.
To register for this event, contact Shelle at shelle@
firstchoiceclinic.com
or 701-751-4575.