During the Parish Phase of the Eucharistic Revival, the Office of Continuing Education invites the laity of the Diocese to a special presentation on the Eucharist on April 9 from 7-8 p.m. at the Church of Corpus Christi, featuring Dr. Lawrence Feingold. Feingold was born of a Jewish father and Protestant mother and raised without religious beliefs. He and his wife, also Jewish, converted to Catholicism in 1989 after his love for art brought him to Italy. Upon completing his academic studies at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, Rome, and Studium Biblicum Franciscanum, Jerusalem, he taught at the Miles Christi House of Formation, Argentina, and Ave Maria University, Florida. Currently, he is a Professor of Theology and Philosophy at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary, St. Louis. Dr. Feingold is in the diocese to present at the Spring Clergy Conference and will offer an evening for the laity on Tuesday, April 9. All are invited.