Priesthood anniversary Mass May 13

The public is invited to gather with the diocese and Bishop Kagan on Monday, May 13 for the anniversary Mass of the ordination of the holy priesthood. Priests celebrating anniversaries this year are: 5 years - Fr. Gregory Crane; Fr. Brandon Wolf; 10 years - Fr. Adam Maus; 15 years - Fr. Joshua Ehli; Fr. Russell Kovash; Fr Nick Schneider; 25 years - Fr. Gary Benz; Fr. William Cosgrove; Fr. Keith Streifel; 30 years - Fr. Thomas Wordekemper OSB; 35 years - Msgr. James Braaten; Fr. Phillip Brown; Fr. David Morman; Fr. Dennis Schafer; 40 years - Fr. Jeffrey Zwack; Fr. Joseph Deichert and 65 years - Fr. Jerome Kautzman. The Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck beginning at 11 a.m.