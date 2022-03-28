Priesthood anniversary Mass May 3

The public is invited to gather with the diocese and Bishop Kagan on Tuesday, May 3 for the anniversary Mass of the ordination of the holy priesthood. Priests celebrating anniversaries this year are: 5 years - Fr. Jordan Dosch and Fr. Gregory Luger; 10 years - Fr. Kregg Hochhalter, Fr. Jadyn Nelson and Fr. Anthony Baker, OSB; 15 years - Fr. Joshua Waltz and Fr. Benedict Fischer, OSB; 20 years - Fr. Basil Atwell, OSB, Msgr. Chad Gion, and Msgr. James Shea; 25 years - Fr. Wayne Sattler; 35 years - Fr. Raphael Obotama and Fr. Julian Nix, OSB; 45 years - Fr. Charles Zins; and 65 years - Fr. Damian Dietlein, OSB. The Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck beginning at 11 a.m.