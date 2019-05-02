Priesthood anniversary Mass May 7

The public is invited to gather with the diocese and Bishop Kagan on Tuesday, May 7 for the anniversary Mass of the ordination of the holy priesthood for 5 years - Fr. Adam Maus; 10 years - Fr. Josh Ehli, Fr. Russ Kovash and Fr. Nick Schneider; 20 years - Fr. Gary Benz, Fr. Bill Cosgrove and Fr. Keith Streifel; 25 years – Fr. Thomas Wordekemper, OSB; 30 years - Msgr. Jim Braaten, Fr. Phillip Brown, Fr. David Morman and Fr. Dennis Schafer; 35 years - Fr. Jeff Zwack and Fr. Joseph Deichert; 50 years – Fr. Al Bitz; 60 years - Fr. Jerry Kautzman and Fr. Charlie Heidt; and 65 years - Msgr. Joseph Senger and Fr. John O’Leary. The Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck beginning at 11 a.m.