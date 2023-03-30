Priesthood anniversary Mass May 8

The public is invited to gather with the diocese and Bishop Kagan on Monday, May 8 for the anniversary Mass of the ordination of the holy priesthood. The Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck beginning at 11 a.m. Priests recognized this year are: 5 years - Fr. Dominic Bouck and Fr. Jarad Wolf; 10 years - Fr. Patrick Cunningham, Fr. Joseph Evinger, Fr. Thomas Grafsgaard, Fr. Jared Johnson, Fr. Corey Nelson and Fr. Bob Shea; 15 years - Fr. Shane Campbell and Fr. Justin Waltz; 20 years - Fr. Biju Antony; 25 years - Fr. Roger Synek and Fr. James Kilzer, OSB; 30 years - Msgr. Patrick Schumacher; 35 years - Fr. David Zimmer and Fr. Hugo Blotsky, OSB; 40 years – Msgr. Gene Lindemann; 45 years - Fr. Bruce Krebs; 50 years - Fr. Paul Becker and Fr. Valerian Odermann, OSB; 55 years - Abbot Daniel Maloney, OSB and 65 years - Fr. Leonard Eckroth.