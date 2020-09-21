Priesthood Sunday Sept. 27

Sunday, Sept. 27 is Priesthood Sunday, a special day set aside to honor the holy priesthood. On this day, we are asked to reflect upon and affirm the essential role of the priesthood in the life of the Church. Without priests, the Mass could not be offered and sacraments could not be celebrated. Today, or within the next week, please make time to thank your parish priest for saying yes to Christ, and yes to our One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church. Your appreciation can be shown with a prayer, a special card or simply a heart-felt thank you. Visit bismanserra.com to get information on joining Serra Club which exists to support priests and all those who have given their lives to Christ, and to pray for new vocations to the priesthood and consecrated religious life.