Process of canonization

We are all called to be saints. A saint is someone who has gained heaven (officially canonized or not) by living a faithful, virtuous life and who are worthy of imitation. The process of investigating the life for the possibility that the Catholic Church would canonize a person which means declaring him/her to be a saint begins by opening a case known as a “cause.”
While it’s uncertain how long a canonization process can take, it often lasts many years. The American Church has been blessed with numerous people declared saint, blessed and venerable, all of whom in their own unique way witness to Christ's love. Currently, there are 11 American saints.
Servant of God Five years must pass after the death of the candidate for there to be time to verify their reputation for holiness. Once the cause begins, the candidate receives the title “servant of God.”
The process begins with the bishop of the diocese appointing a postulator to assist in the promotion and nominating officials for a tribunal, to gather all the evidence for and against the canonization. The candidate’s writings are examined by theologians and witnesses who knew the candidate are interviewed.
Venerable If the cause is deemed worthy, the Cardinal Prefect of the Congregation informs the pope that the servant of God either was a true martyr or has lived a life of extraordinary and heroic virtue worthy of imitation. The pope orders the congregation to issue the decree either of martyrdom or of heroic virtue, and the candidate is given the title “venerable.
Blessed There must be one miracle received through the intercession of the venerable servant of God—which has no scientific explanation—for the candidate to be beatified and thus called “blessed.”
Saint To be canonized a saint, there must be another miracle that took place through the intercession of the candidate after becoming “blessed.” Through being declared a saint, the Church declares that the person is in heaven, worthy of universal veneration and a powerful intercessor. They are not worshiped but we call on them to pray for us.