Procession and Feast of St. Joseph the Worker

In this year of St. Joseph, the Bismarck-Mandan Troops of St. George and Knights of Columbus invite everyone to participate in a procession of the image of St. Joseph, Patron of the Church, from St. Joseph’s Church in Mandan to the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck, where the image will be permanently installed. The event begins at St. Joseph’s Church on Friday, April 30, with evening prayer at 6 p.m. The walking procession to the Cathedral will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will cover 6.1 miles (approx. 2 hours). The Litany of St. Joseph and night prayer will take place at the Cathedral upon arrival. Refreshments/snacks will follow. If rain or high wind prohibits the procession, the Litany will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Cathedral. Shuttle rides back to St. Joseph Church will be provided as needed. On Saturday, May 1, Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the day begins at the Cathedral with the rosary at 7:30 a.m., Mass at 8 a.m. followed by a presentation on St. Joseph by local Catholic speaker Tom Perna, and installation of the image in the Cathedral’s Marian Chapel. You may attend all of the events or simply whatever you can. Please call John Berger at 701-319-8602 with any questions.