Prom Extravaganza Feb. 24

St. Mary’s Central High School Pride Parents are hosting a Prom Extravaganza on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the high school cafeteria in Bismarck. All are welcome to the shopping and consignment event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prom attire of dresses, shoes, and accessories will be available for sale. Cash or checks are accepted. For those wishing to consign, the items will be sold for a fee of 10% of the total sale. Consignment drop off will be at the school library on Friday, Feb. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 24 from 8-10 a.m. Reserve a consignment spot by Feb. 10. For more information, contact Jennifer Barry at jennyleebarry@hotmail.com or 701-400-1254.