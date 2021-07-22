Provisions for the Latin Mass

First, the Diocesan Bishop presumes that all who have been attending the Latin Mass at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Crown Butte, do not exclude the validity and legitimacy of the liturgical reform, of the dictates of the Second Vatican Council and of the Magisterium of the Supreme Pontiffs (Art. 3 §1).
Second, the Latin Mass according to the
Missale Romanum promulgated by St. John XXIII of 1962 will be celebrated at the Oratory of St. Clement, Haymarsh, North Dakota, as this is not a parish Church (Art. 3 §2).
Third, the above-mentioned Latin Mass may be celebrated every Sunday at an hour convenient to the priest and the Catholic faithful but before the hour of 12 Noon, and the use of the approved Lectionary in the vernacular is to be used at every Mass (Art 3 §3).
Fourth, The Reverend Nick Schneider is designated the Bishop’s delegate in charge of the celebration of the Latin Mass and pastoral care of the Catholic faithful attending this Mass (Art. 3, §4).
These provisions are made in accord with and in obedience to the directives of the Supreme Pontiff, Francis, and become effective Sunday, August 1, 2021.