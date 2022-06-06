PT Administrative Assistant, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck is seeking a part-time administrative assistant in the Office of Stewardship and Resource Development. This position will average 25-30 hours per week with flexible hours. Primary duties include opening and recording financial donations for the Catholic Foundation of Western North Dakota, data entry, preparing thank you letters and reports.
Required skills include above average experience in Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook. Desired skills include experience using Raiser’s Edge software or other donor record-keeping software.
The salary is commensurate with experience and the Diocese offers a full benefits package. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check.
The position is open until filled. Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and diocesan application for employment to Denise Jordan, PO Box 1575, Bismarck , ND 58502 or djordan@bismarckdiocese.com. Application can be found at www.bismarckdiocese.com under About then Job Openings. If you have any questions, please call Denise at (701) 204-7212.