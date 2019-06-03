PT Cook at Emmaus Place, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a part-time cook at the Emmaus Place, a facility for retired priests in Bismarck, working weekdays, approximately 15 hours per week. Meal preparation, serving of meals, clean-up and team meal planning are the primary responsibilities of the position. If you are interested in joining a fun team and serving the retired priests at Emmaus Place, please submit a cover letter, resume, three references and a diocesan application for employment to Denise Jordan at djordan@bismarckdiocese.com or PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502.