PT Coord. of Faith Formation for Grades 7-Adult - Ascension, Bismarck

Ascension Parish in Bismarck has a part-time (20 hours) job position open for a Coordinator of Faith Formation for Grades 7 - Adult. This person would be responsible for the development, coordination, and promotion of a comprehensive plan for the spiritual growth and faith development of 7th grade through adult. Qualifications: Individual must be an active Catholic who is organized, committed, creative and has experience in education and/or pastoral ministry. Experience teaching within a parish faith formation program is beneficial. Possessing good communication skills and an ability to work collaboratively with pastor, parish staff, catechists, parents and students is vital. A complete background check is required by the Diocese of Bismarck. Please submit a cover letter and resume to Beth Kathol, Parish Business Manager, Church of the Ascension, 1905 South 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND 58504 or bkathol@ascensionbismarck.org.