PT Custodian and Maintenance Position, Bismarck

The Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary in Bismarck has an opening for a part-time Custodian and Maintenance Position. This individual will oversee and conduct the cleaning and maintenance needs on the parish campus and ensure parishioners and visitors have a safe, attractive, comfortable, and clean place in which to pray, worship, and visit. In assisting with the overall day-to-day operations of the parish, the responsibilities will include weekly cleaning of parish facility floor coverings, sanitizing parish facilities, regulate and monitor heat, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, make minor building repairs, and perform basic repairs in plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and general mechanical areas. The individual will also assist in coordinating set-up for special events and activities, and perform other duties as assigned. Qualifications include a minimum of one year custodial or related experience and knowledge in basic techniques of HVAC system operations, maintenance, building repairs, and carpentry. To apply, go to www.stmarysbismarck.org/job-openings. For more information, please contact Olivia Richter at olivia@stmarysbismarck.org or 701-712-2927.