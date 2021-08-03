PT Director of Communications and Evangelization, Bismarck

The Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary in Bismarck has a part-time opening (20 to 30 hours per week) for a Director of Communications and Evangelization. Individuals must have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, have a high level of organizational management, and have experience using Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher. The responsibilities include assisting the pastor, parish staff, and parish council in creating and maintaining effective communication strategies in light of the New Evangelization and a parish’s primary task of making and forming disciples. The individual will also serve as the main person of contact in coordinating and scheduling baptisms, Eucharistic Adoration, and other sacramental aspects of parish life. Interested applicants may submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to Olivia Richter, Business Manager, 825 E. Broadway Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501, or olivia@stmarysbismarck.org. Contact Olivia at (701) 223-5562 with any questions.